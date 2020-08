Three Plug Board/Surge Protectors. High quality surge protection for your electronic gear. Can be wall mounted etc.

All can be posted or picked up in Auckland (Birkenhead or CBD) once lockdown is over.

1. Bellkin Gold Series 8-Way, model number F9G823AU2M. Includes phone and co-ax in/out ports. 2m cord. $20 + post -

2. Belkin Pro Series 6-Way, model number BV106020AU2M. Includes F-type and co-ax AV in/out ports. 2m cord. $20 + post -

3. Belkin PureAV Series 4-Way, model number F9A402AU2M. Includes co-ax in/out ports. 2m cord. $15 + post