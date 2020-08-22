Hi all

Just upgrade to the note 20+ so looking at selling the note10+ and also the tabs6 LTE with keyboard

9 Month old samsung s6 tab LTE model



Comes with box, charger, tablet, keyboard, s pen (everything a new one does)



You can also take phone calls / reply to text message if you have a samsung phone



Spec:

128GB / LTE (4g) and wifi

10.5"sAmoled display

Quad speakers sound by AKG

13MP + 5MP (Rear), 8MP Front Cameras

Bluetooth remote control S pen

On Screen Optical fingerprint senor

64bit Octa Core Processor

6GB Ram

7040mAh Battery

Samsung DeX for Tablets

Adaptive fast charging

NOTE: There are a couple of white marks on the bottom of the keyboard (in picture 2).

Note 10+ SnapDragon

Purchase October 2019 from NZ store in Auckland

Colour is white

Comes with everything a new one does and will also include a NZ 25watt charger for it.

Still has the screen protector on and this has a couple of marks on it. Buyer can just pull the screen protector off :)

Looking for $1200 each otherwise both for 2k

Pickup is Albany Auckland or can be sent via courier (once we are out of lockdown and move to level 2).

Fire me off a PM / Email if interested