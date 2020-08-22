Hi all
Just upgrade to the note 20+ so looking at selling the note10+ and also the tabs6 LTE with keyboard
9 Month old samsung s6 tab LTE model
Comes with box, charger, tablet, keyboard, s pen (everything a new one does)
You can also take phone calls / reply to text message if you have a samsung phone
Spec:
128GB / LTE (4g) and wifi
10.5"sAmoled display
Quad speakers sound by AKG
13MP + 5MP (Rear), 8MP Front Cameras
Bluetooth remote control S pen
On Screen Optical fingerprint senor
64bit Octa Core Processor
6GB Ram
7040mAh Battery
Samsung DeX for Tablets
Adaptive fast charging
NOTE: There are a couple of white marks on the bottom of the keyboard (in picture 2).
Note 10+ SnapDragon
Purchase October 2019 from NZ store in Auckland
Colour is white
Comes with everything a new one does and will also include a NZ 25watt charger for it.
Still has the screen protector on and this has a couple of marks on it. Buyer can just pull the screen protector off :)
Looking for $1200 each otherwise both for 2k
Pickup is Albany Auckland or can be sent via courier (once we are out of lockdown and move to level 2).
Fire me off a PM / Email if interested