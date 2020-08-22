Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#274441 22-Aug-2020 12:58
I have been using this to control my Logitech Media Server clients (old x86-64 ThinClients running Daphile), with plans to run the Hass.io webUI on it. I am moving soon and it is now surplus to requirements. Specs as follows:

 

Intel Celeron J1900 CPU
Capacitive touch screen
4GB DDR3L RAM
120GB SATA SSD
No wireless or audio controllers, I was using ethernet and a USB audio device
Also has add-on MSR card reader
150W (I believe) power adapter

 

More details can be found here

 

Looking for $200 + shipping, or collection from Palmerston North, but open to offers if my pricing is off.

 

Click to see full size

 

Click to see full size

2966 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2547626 22-Aug-2020 13:21
Oh. I get it now after looking at the pictures..... Point of Sale Computer. Not the other meaning of POS. I had a giggle....

 

Good luck with the sale




My views (except when I am looking out their windows) are not those of my employer.

