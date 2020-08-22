I have been using this to control my Logitech Media Server clients (old x86-64 ThinClients running Daphile), with plans to run the Hass.io webUI on it. I am moving soon and it is now surplus to requirements. Specs as follows:

Intel Celeron J1900 CPU

Capacitive touch screen

4GB DDR3L RAM

120GB SATA SSD

No wireless or audio controllers, I was using ethernet and a USB audio device

Also has add-on MSR card reader

150W (I believe) power adapter

More details can be found here

Looking for $200 + shipping, or collection from Palmerston North, but open to offers if my pricing is off.