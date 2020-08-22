Items are pickup. Christchurch Airport pickup preferred.

 

Selling the switch and key because I bought a UDM-PRO.

 

Selling AC-LR because I bought a Pro and 2x NanoHDs.

 

Happy to also post, but easier to get a pickup at the moment.

 

 

 

UniFi US-24 https://www.ui.com/unifi-switching/unifi-switch-2448/

 

$280

 

 

 

UniFi AC-LR-US 24V / 802.3af

 

Will have to check if these include the PoE injectors or not. Pretty sure they do, and will check I have the box and wall mounting hardware.

 

$150ea

 

 

 

Unifi CloudKey Gen2 Plus

 

Box and all items included from new. Purchased as open-box product 1 month ago.

 

Includes a 3D printed rack mount that I purchased.

 

I can't let go of this until my UDM-PRO arrives, which should be 1-2 weeks depending on Covid delays.

 

$270 (what I paid, 3d print is free)

 

 

 

Happy to take offers if you buy more than one thing.