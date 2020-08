I'm looking for a 24 port switch, with at least 8 (which realistically means 12 I think) standard POE ports. Ideally a desktop rather than rackmount form factor, don't mind about management/layer levels. Trying to simplify the network cupboard.

I've found the Netgear model ProSAFE JGS524PE and Dlink model DGS-1100-24P new for around the $450-500 mark. Just thought I would see if anyone has something they'd like to offload before buying new.