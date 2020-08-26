Got this for my MacBook but its not for me. Had it for 3 months. No issues, have packaging and receipt. Asking price $450 with free shipping.
Interested! Is this the Chroma X? What's the length of the TB3 cable?
premiumtouring:
standard one in box, i think 700mm. No not the Raze Core X Chroma. Chroma has USB Ports and Network port and from what i have read not too well supported under mac. This one is just standard eGPU.
Balm its gone!
waikariboy:
premiumtouring:
Ah cool! Yeah I'm looking for the Chroma with the USB ports. Cheers though!
