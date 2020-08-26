Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
FS: Razer Core X Thunderbolt 3 eGPU


#274519 26-Aug-2020 16:51
Got this for my MacBook but its not for me. Had it for 3 months. No issues, have packaging and receipt. Asking price $450 with free shipping.




Balm its gone!

  #2550186 26-Aug-2020 16:56
Interested! Is this the Chroma X? What's the length of the TB3 cable?

 

 




  #2550190 26-Aug-2020 17:10
premiumtouring:

 

Interested! Is this the Chroma X? What's the length of the TB3 cable?

 

 

 

 

 

 

standard one in box, i think 700mm. No not the Raze Core X Chroma. Chroma has USB Ports and Network port and from what i have read not too well supported under mac. This one is just standard eGPU.




Balm its gone!

 
 
 
 


  #2550207 26-Aug-2020 17:53
waikariboy:

 

premiumtouring:

 

Interested! Is this the Chroma X? What's the length of the TB3 cable?

 

 

standard one in box, i think 700mm. No not the Raze Core X Chroma. Chroma has USB Ports and Network port and from what i have read not too well supported under mac. This one is just standard eGPU.

 

 

Ah cool! Yeah I'm looking for the Chroma with the USB ports. Cheers though!




