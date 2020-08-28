WTB: Android OS Flip Phone for around the $100 odd mark. O rd does anyone know of a new android flip for sale in NZ?
Android flips are hard to get unless you looking at 2k+ in price.
Aliexpress might be your best bet to look
Google is your friend