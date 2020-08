Hi,



I have the following for sale that I picked up from Oz but aren't using:

1 x Tradfri Hub (very low usage)

1 x Tradfi E14 bulb - white (very low usage)

1 x Tradfi E27 bulb - white (new)

1 x Tradfi remote control for the above (very low usage)

1 x Tradfi E14 = colour (new)

3 x Tradfi dimmers (new)

$150. Pickup Paraparaumu (Nth of Wellington) or shipping at cost. Prefer to sell as a set.

Thanks