Hi,

Long shot but I've built a recent PC but keen to stay with Mac so looking for a potential swap for a iMac/Powerbook Pro with cash ether way.

PC is:

- Ryzen 5 3600 processor

- Corsair 16GB RAM (3000Mhz)

- MSI Tomahawk 450 Motherboard

- 512GB Sandisk SSD (SATA)

- AMD Radeon R7 250 (older as was waiting for new nvidea cards)

- Fractal Define R5 Case

- Hydro G 650 Modular Power Supply





iMac: Prefer 27" but may consider smaller

iMac/PowerBook: Ideally 2013 or newer (2015+ would be awesome), would need to be in very good+ condition or better

I'm based in Wellington

Thanks,

Wayne