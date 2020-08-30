All Units are in Wellington Shipping is not really an option as most are well above the weight limit and i dont have the material or boxes to ship it.

HP ML350e Xeon 16GB RAM (OFFERS)

Intel Xeon Hexcore E5-2420 v0 @ 1.90GHz (Spare Slot available)

16GB RAM (4x4GB)

SAS 10K HDD x6 300gb

Dell PERC H310 configured in HBA Mode

(Will need another Mini Sas cable to run all six disks (Only runs 5 because of this) (Ebay has loads of them)

Issues:

Key is broken in the lock but still turns will include other end if you want to fish it out and maybe get a locksmith to copy it.

Minor Scratches on casing as normal

Broken lock on one of the fans (Has not caused issues)

Photos (Imgur was playing up)

http://www.iforce.co.nz/View.aspx?i=vggb2zyc.hkk.jpg

http://www.iforce.co.nz/View.aspx?i=2vpvisth.wx0.jpg

http://www.iforce.co.nz/View.aspx?i=e0gj5y52.exz.jpg

http://www.iforce.co.nz/View.aspx?i=12mrehmh.qht.jpg

http://www.iforce.co.nz/View.aspx?i=m1czllpe.emt.jpg

http://www.iforce.co.nz/View.aspx?i=ign5ou52.b3f.jpg

--------------------------------------------------------------

DELL R310 IDRAC Enterprise Xeon 8GB

Fastway Dropped it and wouldn't honor claim even with video evidence but Disks are not from the incident.

CPU: XEON X3440 4core/8thread 2.8GHz

RAM: 4x 2GB DDR3 NON-ECC

iDrac: Enterprise Card installed

HDD: 500GB WD Enterprise 3.5"

SSD: 250GB Crucial 2.5"

PSU: Dual Redundant 400W DELL Power Supplies

PCI: External SAS PCI expansion card

RAID: Internal removable RAID hardware controller

FANS: 5 Banks of dual fans (Comes with working spare)

DVD: Slim DVD RW

Images: https://imgur.com/a/PXcekHr

TM: https://www.trademe.co.nz/Browse/Listing.aspx?id=2762467500