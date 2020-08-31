Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOffers and Wanted[FS] Servers Dell R310 and HP ML350P

CNZ



74 posts

Master Geek


#274602 31-Aug-2020 11:10
Send private message quote this post

All Units are in Wellington Shipping is not really an option as most are well above the weight limit and i dont have the material or boxes to ship it.

 

 

 

---HP ML350e Xeon 16GB RAM $300 (Open to Offers)---

 

Intel Xeon Hexcore E5-2420 v0 @ 1.90GHz (Spare Slot available) 
16GB RAM (4x4GB) (HP Smart Memory)
SAS 10K HDD x6 300gb 

 

Dell PERC H310 configured in HBA Mode 

 

(Will need another Mini Sas cable to run all six disks (Only runs 5 because of this) (Ebay has loads of them)

 

Issues:

 

Key is broken in the lock but still turns will include other end if you want to fish it out and maybe get a locksmith to copy it.

 

Minor Scratches on casing as normal 

 

Broken lock on one of the fans (Has not caused issues)

 

Click to see full size

 

Click to see full size

 

Click to see full size

 

Click to see full size

 

Click to see full size

 

--------------------------------------------------------------

 

---DELL R310 Xeon 8G Ram LFF $150 (Open to offers)---

 

Fastway Dropped it and wouldn't honor claim even with video evidence but Disks are not from the incident.

 

CPU: XEON X3440 4core/8thread 2.8GHz
RAM: 4x 2GB DDR3 NON-ECC
iDrac: Enterprise Card installed
HDD: 500GB WD Enterprise 3.5"
SSD: 250GB Crucial 2.5"
PSU: Dual Redundant 400W DELL Power Supplies
PCI: External SAS PCI expansion card
RAID: Internal removable RAID hardware controller
FANS: 5 Banks of dual fans (Comes with working spare)
DVD: Slim DVD RW

 

Click to see full size

 

Click to see full size

 

Click to see full size

 

Click to see full size

Create new topic
6417 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2553008 31-Aug-2020 11:11
Send private message quote this post

Need to post an asking price for the HP per FUG.

CNZ



74 posts

Master Geek


  #2553011 31-Aug-2020 11:16
Send private message quote this post

---HP ML350e Xeon 16GB RAM $300 (Open to Offers)---

 
 
 
 


6417 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2553013 31-Aug-2020 11:17
Send private message quote this post

Sorry missed that.

CNZ



74 posts

Master Geek


  #2553016 31-Aug-2020 11:18
Send private message quote this post

gehenna:

 

Sorry missed that.

 

 

Might make it a bit clearer 

2055 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2553018 31-Aug-2020 11:18
Send private message quote this post

How much does the HP ML350e pull at idle / low load; my Dell R710s pull ~100w running ESXi 6.7 and about 10 VMs per host.

Create new topic




News »

Kiwrious lab-in-the-pocket kit designed for schoolchildren
Posted 28-Aug-2020 09:03

Fitbit introduces Sense, its most advanced health smartwatch
Posted 26-Aug-2020 10:14

Logitech introduces new line of vibrant gaming gear
Posted 26-Aug-2020 09:54

D-Link A/NZ adds two new intelligent AI-based camera solutions
Posted 25-Aug-2020 11:52

NortonLifeLock launches Dark Web Monitoring as part of Norton 360 in New Zealand
Posted 25-Aug-2020 11:33

Teletrac Navman launches next-generation AI-based telematics platform TN360
Posted 25-Aug-2020 10:19

New PS4 game encourages citizen scientists to virtually clean kiwi coastlines
Posted 24-Aug-2020 15:30

OPPO enters wearables market with new smartwatch
Posted 20-Aug-2020 12:29

D-Link A/NZ launches two next generation AX1800 and AX5400 Wi-Fi 6 mesh routers
Posted 20-Aug-2020 11:59

Pre-orders for Huawei MateBook 13 open now
Posted 14-Aug-2020 14:26

Freeview On Demand app launches on Sony Android TVs
Posted 6-Aug-2020 13:35

UFB hits more than one million connections
Posted 6-Aug-2020 09:42

D-Link A/NZ extends COVR Wi-Fi EasyMesh System series with new three-pack
Posted 4-Aug-2020 15:01

New Zealand software Rfider tracks coffee from Colombia all the way to New Zealand businesses
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:35

Logitech G launches Pro X Wireless gaming headset
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:21


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.