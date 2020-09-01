For Sale: two Nest Protect 2nd generation Smoke + Carbon Monoxide Alarm (Wired)

These smoke alarms were purchased from Amazon UK in December 2016, they were installed and used until January 2020 when they were disconnect prior to house sale. These have been factory reset and are in perfect condition.

See amazon UK for further information: https://www.amazon.co.uk/gp/product/B00ZC5FJ40/ref=ppx_yo_dt_b_asin_title_o00_s00?ie=UTF8&psc=1

Detects smoke and Carbon Monoxide Voice alarms with custom location - Nest Protect alerts your phone when something’s wrong in case you’re not home. Phone alerts include: Low-battery, Smoke, Carbon monoxide, Sensor failure Split-spectrum Sensor detects fast- and slow-burning fires Tells you what’s wrong and where the problem is App Silence - Nest Protect is the first alarm you can silence from your phone using the Nest App 10-year product lifetime - Nest Protect’s long‐life sensors keep you safe and sound for up to a decade Wired installation: 230 V connector

