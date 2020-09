Hi all,

My htpc died on me yesterday, so looking for a matx mobo + cpu.

Need to be matx or smaller due to space constraints.

The old one is i5-2300 so looking for something similar if it is not better, I mainly use it to play movies and YouTube.

Setting budget to 200ish, so if you have any siting around needing for a good home, let me know



Thanks,

S