Hey team, looking to sell my old Xeon Unraid setup - since @JaseNZ made me jealous with his Ryzen setup I thought I'd go down the same track... now just patiently waiting for DHL to deliver my 10TB drives....

After $700 for the base spec - but can add a better GPU or some drives if needed/you want to pay a bit more.

Pickup Hamilton only for this one... I'm about 5 mins from the Base mall.

Base specs are -

Lenovo Thinkstation C30

2x Intel Xeon E5-2620 V2 2.1GHZ 12 Cores

256GB RAM

120GB mSATA SSD Drive

Windows 10 Pro license built in if you want to go that way.

I had 3 GPU's in there for VM's so can include anything from a GT640 to a 1050Ti depending on price.

Likewise with the drives - I only have 2/3 caddies (it came like that) but I can include some 2TB drives or some SSD's etc if wanted.