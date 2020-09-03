Have started ripping stuff out of the cupboard now...

There's a mix of DDR1, 2 & 3 only - (edit... found some FBdimms & PC133 that are free if someone needs/wants them... just pay shipping).

Make and offer on specific sticks if you like.

Any of the stuff without heatsinks is untested but came out of a working PC, so should be fine. Having said that, if you pay for ram and find it to be faulty, I will refund what you paid for the ram (not the shipping).

If you want a specific set/pair, say so... I don't mind you picking the best stuff and then I bin the rest, but it seems a shame for it to go to waste.

The G.SKILL stuff is great ram and is not fussy about boards.

The Perfect Storm tri-kit is also awesome ram.

If you want the lot... I will be very fair and reasonable.

I am in Tauranga.

Found some FB-Dimms for those who are old enough to even remember what they are for lol... (you can have these for the cost of shipping if you want them).