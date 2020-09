Hi all,

I've just upgraded to the Dream Machine Pro so my Dream Machine is no longer needed.

It's about 10 months old (Purchased Dec 2019) and was brought from PB Tech.

Is in as new condition and has been factory reset.

Looking for offers around $500 (Currently $625 on PB)

Will ship if required. Don't have the original box sorry as I've just moved house. Happy to drop off in the Hutt Valley or Wgtn CBD.