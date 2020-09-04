These are boxed, never used, Silver 1 stand mount/bookshelf speakers. They are gloss white. I bought these before our renovation, to use as our surround L/R front speakers. However, we ended up going with in-wall speakers, so they are now surplus to requirements.

Specs:

- 2-way speakers

- 100W into 8 ohms

- 312 H x 185 W x 240 D (all mm)

- 6" bass driver and 1" gold dome tweater

- magnetic grille fixing

In my view the Monitor Audio Silver series is entry level into audiophile performance and the sweet spot in terms of performance vs affordability. I currently have the Silver 5i floorstanders as my main two-channel stereo speakers and they're brilliant.

I'm looking for $950 for these. They retailed for around $1,300. In terms of the current lineup, they fall between the Silver 50 and Silver 100, which retail for $1,200 and $1,600 respectively.

Buyer can pickup in Birkenhead, Auckland, or we can arrange delivery