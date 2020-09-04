Already have a monitor, mouse and keyboard. I understand it's not the most demanding game performance-wise, so am trying to avoid buying new if possible.
What area are you in ?
Do you have a budget in mind ?
Willing to Pay Shipping ?
I have an I5-4690, 8GB RAM and 240gb SSD with GTX960 i have just dusted down I was going to put on trademe for $500 but for a GZer I could do $450
Its in a basic ThermalTake black case with a 600W power supply. Motherboard is a Gigabyte GA-Z97-HD3 which has overclocking support
I have never played Rocket League, but this site says you should average 140+
https://www.gpucheck.com/en-usd/gpu/nvidia-geforce-gtx-960/intel-core-i5-4690-3-50ghz/ultra
I'm in Auckland or could ship ?
Yeah whats your budget? Ive got an I5-3450 paired with a GTX 1060 6GB that I do not need any more; was the kids but just got an Xbox one X for them...