Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOffers and WantedWTB: Desktop PC that can run Rocket League at 1080p 144hz Ultra settings as cheaply as possible.


8 posts

Wannabe Geek


#275696 4-Sep-2020 15:39
Send private message quote this post

Already have a monitor, mouse and keyboard. I understand it's not the most demanding game performance-wise, so am trying to avoid buying new if possible.

Create new topic
259 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2557141 4-Sep-2020 15:50
Send private message quote this post

What area are you in ?
Do you have a budget in mind ?
Willing to Pay Shipping ?

 

I have an I5-4690, 8GB RAM and 240gb SSD with GTX960 i have just dusted down I was going to put on trademe for $500 but for a GZer I could do $450
Its in a basic ThermalTake black case with a 600W power supply. Motherboard is a Gigabyte GA-Z97-HD3 which has overclocking support

 

I have never played Rocket League, but this site says you should average 140+
https://www.gpucheck.com/en-usd/gpu/nvidia-geforce-gtx-960/intel-core-i5-4690-3-50ghz/ultra

 

 

 

Click to see full size

 

 

 

I'm in Auckland or could ship ?

 

 

2063 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2557153 4-Sep-2020 16:41
Send private message quote this post

Yeah whats your budget?  Ive got an I5-3450 paired with a GTX 1060 6GB that I do not need any more; was the kids but just got an Xbox one X for them...

Create new topic




News »

PNY launches XLR8 gaming NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series powered by the all-new NVIDIA Ampere architecture
Posted 3-Sep-2020 16:39

NVIDIA delivers greatest-ever generational leap with GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs
Posted 3-Sep-2020 16:17

Weta Digital advances visual effects and animation in the cloud with AWS
Posted 2-Sep-2020 17:09

Kiwrious lab-in-the-pocket kit designed for schoolchildren
Posted 28-Aug-2020 09:03

Fitbit introduces Sense, its most advanced health smartwatch
Posted 26-Aug-2020 10:14

Logitech introduces new line of vibrant gaming gear
Posted 26-Aug-2020 09:54

D-Link A/NZ adds two new intelligent AI-based camera solutions
Posted 25-Aug-2020 11:52

NortonLifeLock launches Dark Web Monitoring as part of Norton 360 in New Zealand
Posted 25-Aug-2020 11:33

Teletrac Navman launches next-generation AI-based telematics platform TN360
Posted 25-Aug-2020 10:19

New PS4 game encourages citizen scientists to virtually clean kiwi coastlines
Posted 24-Aug-2020 15:30

OPPO enters wearables market with new smartwatch
Posted 20-Aug-2020 12:29

D-Link A/NZ launches two next generation AX1800 and AX5400 Wi-Fi 6 mesh routers
Posted 20-Aug-2020 11:59

Pre-orders for Huawei MateBook 13 open now
Posted 14-Aug-2020 14:26

Freeview On Demand app launches on Sony Android TVs
Posted 6-Aug-2020 13:35

UFB hits more than one million connections
Posted 6-Aug-2020 09:42


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.