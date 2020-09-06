1 - 2008 - Logitech Harmony One Universal Remote (no box) rubber on back of remote a bit yuk plus started to not hold charge very well even with new battery. NO battery.

$50.00

2 - 2013 - Logitech Harmony One Universal Remote (replacement for first one) Charging cradle, power cord and battery all still wrapped.

$80.00

Both items were originally purchased in Sydney. Not being used now as prefer HT remotes.

Remotes can be programmed via downloadable Mac & Windows desktop software or MyHarmony.com browser based website log-in.

For the touch screen TV channel icons (FTA & Sky) they can be downloaded from: http://www.iconharmony.com/icons/watchtv?category=harmonyOne or you can search out your own. Instructions on how to make and load your own are in the manual.

Pick-up from Tauranga or postage is extra via: https://www.passtheparcel.co.nz/Price/CourierPricePassTheParcelPackaging

EDIT: Item 1 - has no battery