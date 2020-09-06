Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
FS: Logitech Harmony One Universal Remote x 2


#275716 6-Sep-2020 11:39
1 - 2008 - Logitech Harmony One Universal Remote (no box) rubber on back of remote a bit yuk plus started to not hold charge very well even with new battery. NO battery.

 

$50.00

 

2 - 2013 - Logitech Harmony One Universal Remote (replacement for first one) Charging cradle, power cord and battery all still wrapped.

 

$80.00

 

Both items were originally purchased in Sydney. Not being used now as prefer HT remotes.

 

Remotes can be programmed via downloadable Mac & Windows desktop software or MyHarmony.com browser based website log-in.

 

For the touch screen TV channel icons (FTA & Sky) they can be downloaded from: http://www.iconharmony.com/icons/watchtv?category=harmonyOne or you can search out your own. Instructions on how to make and load your own are in the manual.

 

Pick-up from Tauranga or postage is extra via: https://www.passtheparcel.co.nz/Price/CourierPricePassTheParcelPackaging

 

 

 

EDIT: Item 1 - has no battery

 

 




iMac 27" (late 2013), Airport Time Capsule 5th gen + Airport Express 1st gen, iPhone7, iPad6, iPad Mini5

 

Panasonic Blu-ray PVR DMR-BWT835 + Panasonic Viera TH-L50E6Z, Chromecast Ultra, Yamaha AVR RX-V1085

The difficult we can do immediately. The impossible takes a bit longer. But Miracles you will have to wait for.

  #2557862 6-Sep-2020 12:17
Item 2 - 2013 - Logitech Harmony One Universal Remote - Offer has been made & accepted




