Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOffers and WantedFS: Kindle Paperwhite 4 GB (black)


2284 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

#275732 6-Sep-2020 22:20
Send private message

I think this is the 3rd generation - bought around 2016(?). It's been well-treated by one owner and battery still holds plenty of charge. Has always been in a knock-off but pretty good quality case, which will be included. In 8.5/10 condition and screen is perfect + everything works. It's not worth much and courier companies are difficult as hell with anything with a built-in battery for anyone not willing to lie, so I'd rather do an Auckland pickup only (Albany/NS or CBD to central-ish suburbs at mutually convenient times).

 

$60? PM me please. For anyone wondering, I am selling only because I splashed out on an Oasis.

 

 

Create new topic
334 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2558175 6-Sep-2020 22:48
Send private message quote this post

I'd love to buy it if you can post it to Wellington, but understand your reasons.

Create new topic




News »

PNY launches XLR8 gaming NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series powered by the all-new NVIDIA Ampere architecture
Posted 3-Sep-2020 16:39

NVIDIA delivers greatest-ever generational leap with GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs
Posted 3-Sep-2020 16:17

Weta Digital advances visual effects and animation in the cloud with AWS
Posted 2-Sep-2020 17:09

Kiwrious lab-in-the-pocket kit designed for schoolchildren
Posted 28-Aug-2020 09:03

Fitbit introduces Sense, its most advanced health smartwatch
Posted 26-Aug-2020 10:14

Logitech introduces new line of vibrant gaming gear
Posted 26-Aug-2020 09:54

D-Link A/NZ adds two new intelligent AI-based camera solutions
Posted 25-Aug-2020 11:52

NortonLifeLock launches Dark Web Monitoring as part of Norton 360 in New Zealand
Posted 25-Aug-2020 11:33

Teletrac Navman launches next-generation AI-based telematics platform TN360
Posted 25-Aug-2020 10:19

New PS4 game encourages citizen scientists to virtually clean kiwi coastlines
Posted 24-Aug-2020 15:30

OPPO enters wearables market with new smartwatch
Posted 20-Aug-2020 12:29

D-Link A/NZ launches two next generation AX1800 and AX5400 Wi-Fi 6 mesh routers
Posted 20-Aug-2020 11:59

Pre-orders for Huawei MateBook 13 open now
Posted 14-Aug-2020 14:26

Freeview On Demand app launches on Sony Android TVs
Posted 6-Aug-2020 13:35

UFB hits more than one million connections
Posted 6-Aug-2020 09:42


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.