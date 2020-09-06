I think this is the 3rd generation - bought around 2016(?). It's been well-treated by one owner and battery still holds plenty of charge. Has always been in a knock-off but pretty good quality case, which will be included. In 8.5/10 condition and screen is perfect + everything works. It's not worth much and courier companies are difficult as hell with anything with a built-in battery for anyone not willing to lie, so I'd rather do an Auckland pickup only (Albany/NS or CBD to central-ish suburbs at mutually convenient times).

$60? PM me please. For anyone wondering, I am selling only because I splashed out on an Oasis.