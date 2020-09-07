Much as I enjoyed building and looking at them, my Lego is now really just a dust trap.

I have the following for potential sale - all currently built and complete with boxes and manuals:

1) Technics Unimog U400 (8110) - Mint

https://www.lego.com/en-gb/service/buildinginstructions/8110

2) Star Wars Slave 1 75060 - Mint

https://www.lego.com/en-nz/product/slave-i-75060

3) Star Wars B-Wing Collectors Edition (Some Sun Fading)

https://www.lego.com/en-us/product/b-wing-starfighter-10227



4) Star Wars X-Wing Collectors Edition - Red Five (Some Sun Fading)

https://www.lego.com/en-us/product/red-five-x-wing-starfighter-10240



5) Star Wars Millenium Falcon 7965 (Good Condition)

https://www.lego.com/en-us/service/buildinginstructions/7965



Most of these are now retired sets and unavailable new. Some have some sun discolouration as above but all are complete and have never been played with.

If anyone is interested and wants to discuss, then DM me!