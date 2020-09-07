Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
WTB: android box that runs kodi


#275754 7-Sep-2020 20:16
Looking for a basic android box which will run kodi well for streaming TV (IPNZ) and the off 1080p file.

Any one have one or can recommend one?

  #2559906 7-Sep-2020 20:28
Mi Box S, $109 from PB. Works well. I use a USB ethernet adapter.



  #2559911 7-Sep-2020 20:38
timmmay:

Mi Box S, $109 from PB. Works well. I use a USB ethernet adapter.



Had a quick look at one in Xiaomi store, just runs a standard android os with ability to install standard android apps?

 
 
 
 


  #2559914 7-Sep-2020 20:42
Yep. I run Kodi on mine, TVNZ, youtube, disney, netflix. Haven't tried installing anything else, but it goes to the Google Play store like standard Android. In general works fine, good value.



  #2559929 7-Sep-2020 21:02
timmmay:

Yep. I run Kodi on mine, TVNZ, youtube, disney, netflix. Haven't tried installing anything else, but it goes to the Google Play store like standard Android. In general works fine, good value.



Awesome thanks for that!

  #2559942 7-Sep-2020 21:03
Hatch:
timmmay:

 

Mi Box S, $109 from PB. Works well. I use a USB ethernet adapter.

 



Had a quick look at one in Xiaomi store, just runs a standard android os with ability to install standard android apps?

 

Standard android tv apps.  Not standard android apps.  




