Any one have one or can recommend one?
Mi Box S, $109 from PB. Works well. I use a USB ethernet adapter.
timmmay:
Yep. I run Kodi on mine, TVNZ, youtube, disney, netflix. Haven't tried installing anything else, but it goes to the Google Play store like standard Android. In general works fine, good value.
Mi Box S, $109 from PB. Works well. I use a USB ethernet adapter.
Had a quick look at one in Xiaomi store, just runs a standard android os with ability to install standard android apps?
Standard android tv apps. Not standard android apps.