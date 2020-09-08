Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
FS: Raspberry Pi Zero W Kit


#275764 8-Sep-2020 12:17
Selling this kit as we don't need it, have another Raspberry Pi.

 

This is brand new, only turned on to make sure it all works.
The only thing missing is a micro USB power adapter as I am using that with the other RPi.

 

Includes:

 

- Raspberry Pi Zero W
- Raspberry Pi Zero Case with 3 different tops to allow for other addons/accessories
- 16GB MicroSD card and adapter, with Noobs installed (Currently booting into Recalbox but this is easily changed)
- Micro USB to USB adapter
- Mini HDMI to HDMI adapter
- 1M Mini HDMI to HDMI cable

 

Click to see full size

 

$50 plus shipping.
Or pick up in Oamaru.

  #2560247 8-Sep-2020 12:42
Sold, will PM you.

