FS: Samsung U28E590D UHD 4K Monitor (Auckland)


#275778 9-Sep-2020 10:20
Model: U28E590D
Model Code: LU28E590DS/XY

 

4K Samsung Monitor

 

There is a black mark that has been there for the last couple of years. Didn't bother me. Actually looks like a bug inside (Upon closer inspection). Not dead pixels. Don't ask me how that got in there...absolutely no idea! Can't see any gaps in the frame. - update. It could have gotten in through the back? Just realised I don't have screws where the vesa mount is. New photo added.

 

Have upgraded to 34" screen.

 

2x HDMI and 1x DisplayPort

 

Comes with power cord/adapter. Pickup Auckland CBD or New Windsor.

 

Price: $320

 

 

 

Click to see full size

 

Click to see full size

 

Click to see full size

 

Click to see full size

 

Click to see full size

 

 

Ahh didn't notice was a TN panel.




I've got one of those, it's a great monitor, but I have had an Ant walking across the screen between the LCD and the front glass, luckily for me he managed to get out.

