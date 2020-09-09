Model: U28E590D

Model Code: LU28E590DS/XY

4K Samsung Monitor

There is a black mark that has been there for the last couple of years. Didn't bother me. Actually looks like a bug inside (Upon closer inspection). Not dead pixels. Don't ask me how that got in there...absolutely no idea! Can't see any gaps in the frame. - update. It could have gotten in through the back? Just realised I don't have screws where the vesa mount is. New photo added.

Have upgraded to 34" screen.

2x HDMI and 1x DisplayPort

Comes with power cord/adapter. Pickup Auckland CBD or New Windsor.

Price: $320