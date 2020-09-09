Having a clear out of old PC components that are collecting dust in my cupboard.

1) Price: $250

Intel Core i5 4570

ASRock Fatal1ty H97 Performance Motherboard (incl io shield)

16GB (2x8GB) Corsair 1600mhz DDR3

2) $80

mushkin Enhanced Blackline 16GB (2x8GB) DDR3 1600 Memory Kit





3) $25 SOLD

Samsung 850 Evo 500GB- SSD

4) $10 SOLD

Lite-On 256GB M-Sata SSD



5) $60

Intel Core i3 4150 (No Cooler)

Gigabyte GA-H87N-WIFI Dual NIC Motherboard (Missing the Wifi Antenna)

8GB (2x4GB) DDR3 1600Mhz

I'm not really up to date on what used hardware is going for these days so have made some numbers up after a very brief Trademe search, If you want any of it, make me an offer of what you think it's worth.

All components tested & working.

Pickup in Pukekohe or happy to ship at buyers expense.