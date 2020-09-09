Cheers for checking out my post



I am selling my old gaming PC ... need funds for RTX3090 ? 😆



$450 for GZ members ..



It is in a solid Thermal Take case. No RGB for a stealthier look.

Case is a bit old now but still has front USB3 and a small side window.

Full Internals Specificaton;

Intel I5-4690 CPU - upto 3.90 GHz

Gigabyte Z97 Motherboard

240GB SSD

8GB (2x4GB) DDR3-1600 XMP RAM

GTX960 2GB Graphics

600W Power Supply

Activated Windows 10.

Played games like Apex Legends, Warzone, Valorant, CS:GO, Overwatch and Fortnite no problem.



Plenty of Videos online for this combo if your interested in specific FPS

I also have a 22" 1080P LED Monitor I could include ~$30 .. only if you are collecting

If you want more GPU power I also have an old GTX970 4GB - +$80



I am in Auckland - Collection from Albany (work) or Northcross.

Happy to use TradeMe for Shipping as I do have a random box it should fit in.



