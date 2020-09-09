Cheers for checking out my post
I am selling my old gaming PC ... need funds for RTX3090 ? 😆
$450 for GZ members ..
It is in a solid Thermal Take case. No RGB for a stealthier look.
Case is a bit old now but still has front USB3 and a small side window.
Full Internals Specificaton;
Intel I5-4690 CPU - upto 3.90 GHz
Gigabyte Z97 Motherboard
240GB SSD
8GB (2x4GB) DDR3-1600 XMP RAM
GTX960 2GB Graphics
600W Power Supply
Activated Windows 10.
Played games like Apex Legends, Warzone, Valorant, CS:GO, Overwatch and Fortnite no problem.
Plenty of Videos online for this combo if your interested in specific FPS
I also have a 22" 1080P LED Monitor I could include ~$30 .. only if you are collecting
If you want more GPU power I also have an old GTX970 4GB - +$80
I am in Auckland - Collection from Albany (work) or Northcross.
Happy to use TradeMe for Shipping as I do have a random box it should fit in.