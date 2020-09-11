Hi guys,



I'm looking to build a DIY NAS running Openmediavault or something.

This will only be used as a NAS and won't need to run other apps, handle video transcoding or anything extra.



So far all I have is a case and PSU.



Space is tight in the case (it's 2U and only 30cm deep) so looking for a small Motherboard (mATX or mini-ITX) and a CPU to go along with it.

Not sure if I need integrated graphics. I'm guessing not so hopefully I can get away without this.



Probably the wrong thread for it but any advice would also be appreciated.



