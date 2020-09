Hi,

I have more than one. (3)

These are new Seagate enclosures (power supply, USB cable, case) with a used 8TB Drive (ST8000AS0002)

$260 + Postage. ($8 for North Island, $12 for South Island assuming not rural)

or

If you only need the bare used drive $250 + Postage. ($8 for North Island, $12 for South Island assuming not rural)

Regards

Daniel Parker