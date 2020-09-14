Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#275867 14-Sep-2020 14:10
Been given an original Xbox with modchip, but its missing its AV lead :(

 

Anyone have an Xbox or lead they want to re-home ? :)

 

Another controller would be awesome too....

 

 




  #2563783 14-Sep-2020 14:16
I have a controller, but no working unit to test on.

 

Wgtn.

