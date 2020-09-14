Long shot but would anyone have a Windows 8 Media Center Pack product key they'd be willing to part with?

I have a friend who still needs to use Windows Media Center as they have some Media Center Extenders.

They were using Windows 7 but the PC died and the replacement doesn't support Windows 7.

I got a few of the product keys free way back when Microsoft was doing a promotion but didn't realise at the time that you had to use the key to activate a copy of Windows by the 1st Feb 2013, and I never did, so now those keys are blocked. :(

Hoping someone here actually used a key and activated Windows and doesn't need the key anymore.

Cheers!