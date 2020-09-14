Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums


3323 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

#275871 14-Sep-2020 18:07
Long shot but would anyone have a Windows 8 Media Center Pack product key they'd be willing to part with?

 

I have a friend who still needs to use Windows Media Center as they have some Media Center Extenders.
They were using Windows 7 but the PC died and the replacement doesn't support Windows 7.

 

I got a few of the product keys free way back when Microsoft was doing a promotion but didn't realise at the time that you had to use the key to activate a copy of Windows by the 1st Feb 2013, and I never did, so now those keys are blocked. :(

 

Hoping someone here actually used a key and activated Windows and doesn't need the key anymore.

 

Cheers!

 

 

BDFL - Memuneh
68318 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2563945 14-Sep-2020 18:11
PM sent.




 

 

3323 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2563992 14-Sep-2020 18:22
Sorted! :)

