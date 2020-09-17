Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums
StevenWg

46 posts

Geek


#275945 17-Sep-2020 20:37
Hi All, 

 

Due to work reason, I am leaving the whole Apple environment and moving to Android (Samsung). (so does my wife). 

 

 

 

My habit is always sending the device for service before selling them. So here they come, the brand-new sealed Apple replacement units: 

 

 

 

Item A: iPhone 11 Pro 256GB Midnight Green - sealed condition.  With 2 extra cases. (due to it recently serviced, the warranty should last at least 1 year.) Asking Price: $1300

 

Item B: iPhone XS Max 64GB Rose Gold - sealed condition. (the warranty would be more than 6 month left) Asking Price: $950

 

Item C: AirPods 2nd Generation (not wireless) - used condition, alcohol cleaned. (Forgot warranty remaining, but should have few month left at least.)  Asking Price: $190

 

Item D: 2M USB to Lightning cable + iPad charger - used condition. Pin condition is pretty good.  Asking Price: $30 for both

 

 

 

Item E: iPhone 11 Pro Max 512GB - used condition - to be uploaded later. Within service center, but no fault found. Will list the price later. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shipping cost on buyer.

 

PM me if interested - Reply me if any question. 

 

 

 

Pickup is not recommended, but can be arranged if you want. I will definitely wear mask and gloves upon pickup. :)  

 

 

 

Thanks for all.

 

Stay safe and kind :)

  #2567173 17-Sep-2020 20:45
Did not notice that Imgur link is not allow. 

 

Here is the image for all the items:

 

