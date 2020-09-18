Purchased this off TradeMe a couple months ago, tested it and ran ok but way too noisy to have in my "comms cupboard" near our bedrooms. My wife would kill me :O

Used - working

Has 2 controllers installed, but all drives can be accessed from a single controller with a single SFF-8088 cable.2x Controllers, 2x 460w power supplies, 2x fan modules, 12x caddies w/ screws.If you are looking to add more storage to your server or PC, this could be an option for you. Simple add an HBA or Raid Controller with External SAS port to your server and connect it to an enclosure using an SFF-8088 to SFF-8088 cable, stack as many as you want for further expansion.HP STORAGEWORKS D2600 DAS STORAGE ARRAYThe HP StorageWorks D2600 enclosure is a 6Gb/s Serial Attached SCSI (SAS) direct attached storage enclosure supporting up to 12 large form factor SAS or Serial ATA (SATA) drives in a 2U chassis. This enclosure delivers industry-leading data performance, availability, storage density, and upgradeability to meet demanding and growing storage needs, scaling to up to 96 drives per HP Smart Array controller. The D2600 delivers ideal support for small application environments, remote offices and departmental locations as well as for reference data, archival, and disk-to-disk backup

Paid about $400 for it, but open to offers around $300 especially if you collect from either West or North Shore Auckland as would rather not post (heavy).