Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOffers and WantedFS: PC i7 5700XT 32GB RAM - SOLD
geekiegeek

2477 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

#275956 18-Sep-2020 14:18
Send private message

I built a PC not long ago as a Hackintosh and it been great but I decided to get an iMac so it's now surplus to requirements.

 

The specs are:

 

Intel i7 9700K

 

32GB 2666 Mhz RAM

 

Samsung Evo Plus NVME 1TB

 

Samsung Evo Plus NVME 500GB

 

Sapphire Nitro+ 5700 XT 8GB Special Edtion

 

Motherboard - Gigabyte Z390 Auros Pro WiFi

 

Cooler Master 650w Modular 80plus Power Supply

 

NZXT H510 Mid Tower 

 

NZXT Kraken X52 CPU Water Cooling

 

Comes with Windows 10 Pro installed on the 500GB drive.

 

Also, have a PCI-E Wifi/Bluetooth card that is MacOS compatible if the buyer wants to do the Hackintosh thing (everything works in MacOS including Facetime and handoff)

 

Total build cost was just over $3000, looking for $2000. Would prefer pickup (Wilton, Wellington) but could probably ship if needed.




Delete Social Media

 


My thoughts are my own and are in no way representative of my employer.

Create new topic
edge
353 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2567662 18-Sep-2020 15:20
Send private message quote this post

PM sent.





"It is useless to attempt to reason a man out of what he was never reasoned into."
— most commonly attributed to Jonathan Swift, author/theologian

Create new topic




News »

HP unveils new innovations for businesses adapting to rapidly evolving workstyles and workforces
Posted 17-Sep-2020 15:36

GoPro launches new HERO9 Black camera
Posted 17-Sep-2020 09:45

Telecommunications industry launches new 5G Facts website
Posted 17-Sep-2020 07:56

New Zealand ranks 3rd in world in GSMA index
Posted 15-Sep-2020 10:13

Trend Micro Security Suite adds web monitoring to prevent identity theft
Posted 14-Sep-2020 15:37

NVIDIA to acquire Arm for US$ 40 billion
Posted 14-Sep-2020 12:27

Epson launches its next gen A3+ colour EcoTank multi-function printer
Posted 10-Sep-2020 16:08

Sony launches three new native 4K SXRD home cinema projectors
Posted 9-Sep-2020 18:00

Catalyst Cloud brings Kubernetes-based open-source web hosting solution to market
Posted 9-Sep-2020 17:54

Verizon Connect eyes further growth in New Zealand
Posted 8-Sep-2020 09:26

PNY launches XLR8 gaming NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series powered by the all-new NVIDIA Ampere architecture
Posted 3-Sep-2020 16:39

NVIDIA delivers greatest-ever generational leap with GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs
Posted 3-Sep-2020 16:17

Weta Digital advances visual effects and animation in the cloud with AWS
Posted 2-Sep-2020 17:09

Kiwrious lab-in-the-pocket kit designed for schoolchildren
Posted 28-Aug-2020 09:03

Fitbit introduces Sense, its most advanced health smartwatch
Posted 26-Aug-2020 10:14


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.