I built a PC not long ago as a Hackintosh and it been great but I decided to get an iMac so it's now surplus to requirements.

The specs are:

Intel i7 9700K

32GB 2666 Mhz RAM

Samsung Evo Plus NVME 1TB

Samsung Evo Plus NVME 500GB

Sapphire Nitro+ 5700 XT 8GB Special Edtion

Motherboard - Gigabyte Z390 Auros Pro WiFi

Cooler Master 650w Modular 80plus Power Supply

NZXT H510 Mid Tower

NZXT Kraken X52 CPU Water Cooling

Comes with Windows 10 Pro installed on the 500GB drive.

Also, have a PCI-E Wifi/Bluetooth card that is MacOS compatible if the buyer wants to do the Hackintosh thing (everything works in MacOS including Facetime and handoff)

Total build cost was just over $3000, looking for $2000. Would prefer pickup (Wilton, Wellington) but could probably ship if needed.