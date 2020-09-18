Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsOffers and WantedSwap 4GB Kingston PC3-10600 for 4 or 8GB PC2-5300 or PC2-6400

#275962 18-Sep-2020 17:34
As part of a recent sidegrade of friends+neighbours computers I've got 4GB (2x2GB) of DDR3 Kingston KVR1333D3N9 surplus which I can't use, but could use older DDR2 PC2-5300 or PC2-6400 of the same capacity (2x2GB), or 2x4GB if available.

  #2567804 18-Sep-2020 17:42
Location?

  #2567806 18-Sep-2020 17:46
cshaun:

Location?

 

 

Auckland, but given that they'll fit in a standard envelope it's probably cheaper that way than travelling somewhere to swap them.

