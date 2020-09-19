Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
[EOI] 27" QNIX QX2710LED Monitor
#275973 19-Sep-2020 17:11
This monitor is 6 years old and runs fantastically, no issues had with it, but with my 3080 coming I won't have the onboard Dual-Link DVI needed to drive this thing. I've ordered a cheap Active DP <-> DL-DVI adapter, but also aware that this'll be comparatively limited in function to what this monitor can do (2560x1440 at 100Hz without artifacts or issues).


No dead or stuck pixels (that I can see, and I'm relatively fussy), light bleed isn't significant (I can't say I've noticed any at all but I also wouldn't say there's none, as I've not checked too in depth), and the only real catch of this screen is you need native Dual Link DVI-D on your display output to really utilize it, as this is an overclockable panel. I suspect a higher quality DVI cable would probably let you push past 100Hz, but I don't know by how much if any.


Pick up would be Hamilton, let me know if you might be interested.



Price, let's say $300 ONO, see what shakes out.




  #2568207 19-Sep-2020 17:24
How much

