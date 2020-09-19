Hi everyone

I have a charge 3 to get rid of, it is a replacement device from the warehouse but I replaced it before I took the old fitbit back and had it replaced, I opened this one up Thursday after getting it and I charged it and just left it sitting there unused for a day just to make sure that it is fully functioning before selling.

Brand new from the warehouse they are $199, I am hoping someone would be willing to pay $150 and that includes the shipping?

It comes with everything in the box, can provide photo if you'd like