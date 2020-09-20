Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOffers and WantedFS: Galaxy S8+ (not working)

D.W

D.W

613 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

#275990 20-Sep-2020 15:27
Send private message

Backstory is, a few times recently it wouldn't start up, had to do hard-reset and then it would boot (holding volume+power for x seconds I think). That started needing to be done more frequently (every few days after a couple of weeks). After that, it stopped working completely. Won't show any sign of life when plugged in to charger.

 

May just be battery that needs to be replaced, and I see some people do it themselves and batteries can be picked up cheap. I'm not interested in doing this, so thought I'd see if anybody else is interested?

 

Happy to come to an arrangement where you can try replace the battery and if it fixes it, pay me some nominal amount, if it doesn't, don't pay me anything, if anybody is interested in that.

 

Phone is otherwise in excellent condition, has always been in a case and no scratches on screen.

Create new topic
dacraka
629 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2568708 20-Sep-2020 15:31
Send private message quote this post

Yea sounds good, I’ll PM you

Create new topic




News »

HP unveils new innovations for businesses adapting to rapidly evolving workstyles and workforces
Posted 17-Sep-2020 15:36

GoPro launches new HERO9 Black camera
Posted 17-Sep-2020 09:45

Telecommunications industry launches new 5G Facts website
Posted 17-Sep-2020 07:56

New Zealand ranks 3rd in world in GSMA index
Posted 15-Sep-2020 10:13

Trend Micro Security Suite adds web monitoring to prevent identity theft
Posted 14-Sep-2020 15:37

NVIDIA to acquire Arm for US$ 40 billion
Posted 14-Sep-2020 12:27

Epson launches its next gen A3+ colour EcoTank multi-function printer
Posted 10-Sep-2020 16:08

Sony launches three new native 4K SXRD home cinema projectors
Posted 9-Sep-2020 18:00

Catalyst Cloud brings Kubernetes-based open-source web hosting solution to market
Posted 9-Sep-2020 17:54

Verizon Connect eyes further growth in New Zealand
Posted 8-Sep-2020 09:26

PNY launches XLR8 gaming NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series powered by the all-new NVIDIA Ampere architecture
Posted 3-Sep-2020 16:39

NVIDIA delivers greatest-ever generational leap with GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs
Posted 3-Sep-2020 16:17

Weta Digital advances visual effects and animation in the cloud with AWS
Posted 2-Sep-2020 17:09

Kiwrious lab-in-the-pocket kit designed for schoolchildren
Posted 28-Aug-2020 09:03

Fitbit introduces Sense, its most advanced health smartwatch
Posted 26-Aug-2020 10:14


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.