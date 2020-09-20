excessiveobserver

Hi guys,

I am looking to sell my Synology DS1819+ NAS (purchased last year) to get some additional funds.

Here are its drives:

Cache:

- 2x 500GB Kingston SA2000M8500G A2000 NVME SSD via official Synology M2D18 adapter (https://www.synology.com/en-global/products/M2D18)

Storage:

- 4x 10TB Seagate Ironwolf Pro ST10000NE0008-2JM101

- 1x 10TB WD Elements WD100EMAZ-00WJTA0

- 1x 10TB Seagate Skyhawk ST10000NE0008-2JM101

- 1x 8TB WD Gold WD8003FRYZ-01JPDB1

- 1x 8TB WD80EFZX-68UW8N0

RAM:

- 2x 16GB SO-DIMM Crucial Memory

- Original 4GB Synology DS1819+ RAM (in case you need it for warranty)

It’s been used in a smoke-free environment. Just as a hobby machine if you will. Has never been abused and have used vibration-dampening pads on its feet since I got it. The cache drives were also installed soon after, reducing reads/writes on the drives.

Pick-ups only in Auckland.

===

Overview

DS1819+ is an 8-bay desktop NAS providing superior performance with great expandability, allowing for seamless expansion and upgradability to satisfy your growing business needs.

DS1819+ comes with four Gigabit Ethernet ports and one PCIe expansion slot, providing great configuration flexibility, thereby satisfying your intensive workload demands.

DS1819+ integrates various backup applications into an intuitive user interface, offering durable storage technologies to safeguard your valuable data on any device.

Centralize backup tasks for VMware, Windows, and file servers. Restore whatever you want fast and reliably when needed.

Comprehensively back up your data to a local shared folder, an external device, another Synology NAS, an rsync server, or a public cloud to ensure data safety.

On-premise backup solution with a centralized dashboard. Optimize storage efficiency with single instancing and block-level deduplication technology.

Lots more info here:

https://www.synology.com/en-us/products/DS1819+

I'm looking to sell the whole lot for 6K. Feel free to ask questions.