Samsung Galaxy Tab A6 10.1inch
Model SM-P585 ? (will double check & confirm below)
16GB with 3GB ram. MicroSDXC slot for expandability.
4G/LTE & Wifi connectivity
Full HD Screen
Has the S Pen stylus - for notes & drawing - stores inside the tablet body.
A couple of years old, only very lightly used - mainly the kids doodling & watching netflix
Comes with original box, charger, cable.
Has a couple of dents - pictured - on two corners - doesn't look too bad in real life.
Wanting $200 ono. including courier.
Pickup Tauranga