Samsung Galaxy Tab A6 10.1inch

 

Model SM-P585 ? (will double check & confirm below)

 

16GB with 3GB ram. MicroSDXC slot for expandability.

 

4G/LTE & Wifi connectivity

 

Full HD Screen

 

Has the S Pen stylus - for notes & drawing - stores inside the tablet body.

 

 

 

A couple of years old, only very lightly used - mainly the kids doodling & watching netflix

 

Comes with original box, charger, cable.

 

Has a couple of dents - pictured - on two corners - doesn't look too bad in real life.

 

Wanting $200 ono. including courier.

 

Pickup Tauranga

 

 

 

 