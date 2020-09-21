Samsung Galaxy Tab A6 10.1inch

Model SM-P585 ? (will double check & confirm below)

16GB with 3GB ram. MicroSDXC slot for expandability.

4G/LTE & Wifi connectivity

Full HD Screen

Has the S Pen stylus - for notes & drawing - stores inside the tablet body.

A couple of years old, only very lightly used - mainly the kids doodling & watching netflix

Comes with original box, charger, cable.

Has a couple of dents - pictured - on two corners - doesn't look too bad in real life.

Wanting $200 ono. including courier.

Pickup Tauranga