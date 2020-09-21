Almost new, only 10 weeks old, warranty til July '21.

In my opinion, HP's Envy & Spectre ranges are about the best combination of quality build & cool style available today. Added bonus of no Apple badge so you don't have to pay too much.

2020 HP Envy 360 x2 Convertible

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 3500U @ 2.1GHz
RAM: 8GB DDR4 expandable to 32GB
SSD: 256GB NVMe expandable to 2TB
Graphics: Radeon Vega 8 on FHD

Being a 360 x2, stand it up in landscape mode or flip the screen right over for full tablet functionality.



New retail $1698

Geekzone price $1200