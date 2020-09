Almost new, only 10 weeks old, warranty til July '21.In my opinion, HP's Envy & Spectre ranges are about the best combination of quality build & cool style available today. Added bonus of no Apple badge so you don't have to pay too much.2020 HP Envy 360 x2 ConvertibleCPU: AMD Ryzen 5 3500U @ 2.1GHzRAM: 8GB DDR4 expandable to 32GBSSD: 256GB NVMe expandable to 2TBGraphics: Radeon Vega 8 on FHDBeing a 360 x2, stand it up in landscape mode or flip the screen right over for full tablet functionality.New retail $1698Geekzone price $1200