Almost new, only 10 weeks old, warranty til July '21.
In my opinion, HP's Envy & Spectre ranges are about the best combination of quality build & cool style available today. Added bonus of no Apple badge so you don't have to pay too much.
2020 HP Envy 360 x2 Convertible
CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 3500U @ 2.1GHz
RAM: 8GB DDR4 expandable to 32GB
SSD: 256GB NVMe expandable to 2TB
Graphics: Radeon Vega 8 on FHD
Being a 360 x2, stand it up in landscape mode or flip the screen right over for full tablet functionality.
New retail $1698
Geekzone price $1200