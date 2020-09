Hi all,



I am having some issues with a replacement motherboard (990FX) and my FX8350 CPU. All parts are working on my old motherboard but the new board wont POST; I am thinking it could just be that it needs a BIOS update to accept the FX CPU. However I dont have any older processors around anymore.



Anyone have something like an X2 / X4 they want to lend / sell? I am in Auckland.