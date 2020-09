Hey guys, selling my Switch. Purchased from another member here not long ago. I believe it was purchased new earlier this year. Haven’t really had the time to play it (despite wfh!) and now I’m eyeing up a PS5 preorder. Everything is absolutely mint. Really well looked after.



I’d prefer to sell as a bundle but I’ve provided a breakdown of prices. Pickup would be West Auckland. Happy to ship.



Neon Switch v2 - $425

Mint condition with screen protector. Comes boxed with all accessories. Plus a Sansdisk Extreme 128gb microsd.



Nintendo Pro controller - $50

Mint in box



Ring Fit Adventure - $100

As new. Played it twice.



Mario Odyssey - $55

Mint in case.





$620 for the lot.



Pics to come.