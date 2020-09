Kia ora whānau,

I'm interested in a cheap second hand tablet for my toddler to use the Caribu app (https://caribu.com/)

The device will only be used a few times a month to read with him, so I'm not too worried about the specs, ideally 5GHz wifi

Apparently it will not work on Nook, Kobo, Kindle, Fire Tablets, DragonTouch Max 10, Fusion and devices with Android Go.

Thanks

Jim