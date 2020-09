Kia ora,

I bought a wall of locker shelves on Trademe, but I do not have a car or trailer to pick them up. Pickup has to happen next week.

Wondering if there's anyone here who'd be interested in doing this. I'd be happy to pay appropriately, so if you've got a yute or trailer, and/or are driving this way anyway next week, then please reach out (0211100938).

Thanks,

martin