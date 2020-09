Just on the offchance someone has something sitting around I have an urgent nee dto a PSU for a Z30 Worksation.

HP Partnumbers are 702306-001 or Spares 702454-001

Partsurfer says these are also found in Elitedesk/ProDesk G1 Towers and also lists some SFF units, but the SFF Z230's are a smaller size.

In Hawkes Bay - happy to pay shipping etc