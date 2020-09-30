TechnoGuy001

I recently got an old Mini DV Sony Camera (DCR-PC7E PAL) to backup an old Mini DV tape I found and wanted to check if anyone here wanted there tape/s captured?

I realize lots of people already offer this service, but when I looked around I couldn't find anyone who would just do a raw data transfer to PC, and not re-encode it. In this day and age, space isn't really an issue, and I hate to compress old footage down any more then is absolutely necessary.

I would transfer the footage (without re-encoding) and then upload it to Google drive (or other site) for you to download.

50 minutes is about 10GB

Mediainfo of a transfer I done, .dv file: https://pastebin.com/QkvcmvS1

I'm in Hawkes Bay, if you want to ship tapes to me, I'd recommend TradeMe's courier booking service, as they've usually got the best rates.

$20 per tape. (if your tapes have mold or are dirty, I won't try clean or capture them, only clean tapes please)

Free return courier of tape/s.

This offer will only be valid for about a week, as I'd like to sell on the old camera and gear, just figured I'd check if anyone wanted some raw transfers before I sell it.

Disclaimer: I realise the DV format isn't lossless, I just mean it's a lossless transfer without any re-encoding.