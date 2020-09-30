Hi Geekzone,

I got a raspberry pi 1 from my boss a while back. I installed pi hole, set up DDNS for an always on computer, setup crontab jobs for home automation etc. The fun just doesn’t end.

I wanted to run a couple of Node.Js servers for google home automation (such as this one https://github.com/greghesp/assistant-relay) but raspberry pi 1 is simply too old for any node.js related stuff.

Thought I’d try my luck on Geekzone for a raspberry pi 4 before purchasing one from pb tech. Anyone got a spare one? 😀