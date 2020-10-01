Hey folks



I am selling my two VF NZ Sure Signal v3s, both in perfect working order.



We currently use one of these at our holiday house where no VF coverage exists indoors, over a skinny 4G connection. The other one is not needed as a new 4G RCG site just went live.

The sale of these two units will fund a new B818, LMR200 cables and external dual pole antenna so looking for $320 ea plus shipping/pickup Wellington.



If not sold here I'll put it on TM.



I am currently in Taupo then Hawkes Bay for next few days if someone wants to pick up from here.



Cheers.



