Hi,

Going to a good home, free if you can pick up (from Hillcrest, North Shore, Auckland).

1x Spark HG659b Fiber Modem...never plugged in, in box with all original accessories.

(GONE) 1x Fitbit Aria 1 scale. Has been reset, but needs an 802.11b WiFi signal. This may or may not be a problem for you. Works fine without WiFi, but obviously won't sync.

So the scale went effectively instantly, sorry to the others! I'll re-up it if it doesn't get picked up.