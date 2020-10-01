Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
FS: Wyze Sense starter pack and second motion sensor
jonathan18

#277195 1-Oct-2020 11:23
I bought a Wyze Sense starter kit and second motion sensor, but don’t think I’ll make good use of them. So, in total, this comes with the unit that plugs into the back of a Wyze Cam camera (not the outdoor model), two motion sensors, and two contact sensors. 

 

I’ve already replaced the battery of one of the contact sensors as it was DOA, so no assurances the others won’t need replacing at some point soon. One motion sensor used for a few days, one contact sensor in place for a day, the other two not used at all. 

 

Looking for $50, noting these cost me way more given the rip-off charges of YouShop - but still half the price that some geezer on TM is charging for just the starter kit!

 

Pick-up PN, or happy to ship at cost.

GeekRay
  #2577183 1-Oct-2020 11:56
PMed.

